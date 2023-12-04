FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle, went through a fence and hit a tree in the front yard of a home in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the driver experienced a cardiac event while traveling eastbound on Michigan near Maroa, causing her to crash through a fence and hit a tree.

Officials say the driver was extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

According to officials, the driver was in her late 30s.

Police say the driver’s daughter was in the vehicle and suffered a broken leg. She is being treated at the hospital.

No other information about the crash was made available by police.