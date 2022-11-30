MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop turned into pursuit, and resulted in a crash Tuesday night, according to Merced police.

The department says one of its officers was conducting speed enforcement when a silver BMW crossed his path, reportedly at 80 miles-per-hour, in the 2500 block of “G” Street.

Police say the officer attempted to stop the speeding car, but the car’s driver sped up and kept going, and a pursuit ensued.

According to officers, 30-year-old Joseph Gonzalez allegedly proceeded to run through several stop signs in a residential neighborhood and then crashed into a tree in Applegate Park.

Officers say they were able to arrest him after he ran from the crash, and caught up with him as he ran through Bear Creek.

Investigators say they found two loaded guns in his car and they believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving, felony evading, driving under the influence, and various weapons charges.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Drees at 209-388-7809.