Man convicted of shooting his wife to death as she shielded her children from gunfire

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who killed his wife while she was shielding her children from gunfire was convicted of murder charges Tuesday according to the Madera County DA.

Julio Garay was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder charges with special circumstances of “lying in wait”, according to Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.

Calley Garay was shot to death outside a Madera health clinic on July 14, 2020 while shielding her three children, aged six years and younger, from gunfire.

Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said Julio Garay followed Caray to a doctor’s appointment. After the appointment, she was walking to her car with her three children and he opened fire.

“She was shot once, she ran over to the van and laid over her three children to save them. At that point she sustained two more gunshot wounds,” said Chief Lawson.

Moreno said Julio Garay was also found guilty of child abuse charges. Garay could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.