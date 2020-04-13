Man choking on piece of meat, saved by Fresno County Sheriff deputies

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff deputies save man after choking on a piece of meat on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they reported to a home just outside of Kerman near the area of Alkali Flats for a 911 call of a 44-year-old man choking.

Deputies say when they arrived the man was turning blue and going unconscious, they performed Heimlich Maneuver on the man causing his airway to clear out and spit out the piece of meat.

The man was later treated by medical responders and is now in good spirits.

