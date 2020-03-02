Man, 43, child, 10, dead in Hanford murder-suicide

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a child are dead in Hanford, and investigators are trying to find out what happened, the Hanford Police Department said Monday.

Police responded to call regarding a possible shooting with unknown circumstances in the city of Hanford around 7:30 a.m. near Bryce Way and Cortner Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a deceased man with an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers also located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officer said they immediately rendered first aid, and the juvenile was transported to Adventist Medical Center where the child died as a result of their injuries.

The man was identified as Victor Gomes, 43, and the child was identified as Wyland Gomes, 10.

Victor Gomes

The Police Department said that Victor did have a history.

They had contact with him as recently as 2018, and prior to that was 2016.

In 2016, it was reported that Victor had a gun and was suicidal. Victor told authorities that he was taken out of context and was not suicidal.

The mother worked with the District Attorney’s Office to get a “good cause order” in place, the Police Department said. The order gave the mother full custody and Victor surrendered the only known firearm.

That gun was never returned to Victor, the Police Department said Monday.

Through a mental evaluation process, Victor was eventually given supervised visitation with Wyland.

Victor’s parents were required to be present when he had his supervised visits with Wyland.

The gun was legally purchased and registered in 2017.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

