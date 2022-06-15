FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly chasing his ex-girlfriend in a car and shooting her vehicle, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies say they responded to a domestic disturbance report.

When deputies arrived, they said that 60-year-old Tony Sainz from Fowler had gotten into a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend at his home.

According to investigators, the woman left in her car and was followed by Sainz to the area of Lincoln and Academy avenues.

Deputies say they found several firearms inside of Sainz’s vehicle.

Officials say Sainz then cut in front of her, causing the woman to stop her car. According to investigators, Sainz then got out and approached the woman with a rifle, threatened her, and then shot her car several times.

The woman was not injured and able to drive away, according to officials.

The woman later reported the incident to the sheriff’s office, according to deputies,

Deputies say they were able to locate Sainz in a parked vehicle near Central and Peach avenues and arrested him.

Investigators said they found five guns, two knives, several rounds of ammunition, and two ounces of methamphetamine inside Sainz’s vehicle.