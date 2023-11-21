MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 42-year-old Justin Bolton entered a not-guilty plea Monday after he was charged with murder in the death of Ahwahnee resident Wendy Pullins.

Our cameras were there to capture him escorted into the Mariposa County Courthouse for his first in-person court appearance since his arrest on Nov. 13 in Mendocino County.

Authorities accuse Bolton of being the person responsible for Pullins’ death after she was last seen on June 15, 2022.

Her Jeep was recovered in Sept. 2022 found crashed down an embankment in a remote part of Mariposa County. Wendy’s blood was found inside but her body is still missing.

Her younger sister Holly Watson told us she and the whole family just want closure.

“You know, they’re still searching. We don’t know anything else either. We’re just praying and hoping that she is found and that we can bring her home,” said Watson.

Watson told us the loss of her sister has weighed heavy on them all.

To make matters worse, the death of her sister came right after she lost her own son to a motorcycle crash that April.

“We were already grieving and then Wendy all of a sudden doesn’t come home, doesn’t answer, you know? So, I knew she wouldn’t do that to me. I know something was terribly wrong,” she said.

Bolton has a long criminal history dating back to 2000.

With the latest murder charge, he has been charged in over 8 felony cases. He has done jail time for assault with a deadly weapon in 2003, carrying a switchblade knife and selling tear gas in 2012, and for dissuading a witness and battery in 2015.

If found guilty in this case, Bolton faces life in prison.

He will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on February 20.