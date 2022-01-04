Man charged with animal cruelty in killing of Fresno family’s dog

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly killed a family’s pet.

The Fresno District Attorney’s Office said on Oct. 26, 2021, 23-year-old Aaron Cumpton allegedly killed a family’s 16-year-old Yorkie. Surveillance video shows Cumpton holding the family’s dog and then going off-screen with it still alive. Cumpton then appears back in the frame a short time later with the dog’s lifeless body. Cumpton is then seen placing the body of the dog into a garbage can and covering the body with trash bags.

Earlier this year, authorities say Cumpton turned himself in to police and confessed to the killing of the family’s pet.

After he was released, Cumpton spoke to Eyewitness News saying he “absolutely” felt guilty about the incident. He offered an apology to the family and asked for forgiveness.

The dog’s body was unable to be recovered due to the delay in the discovery of the dog’s death.

Cumpton was later arrested and is now facing charges of felony cruelty to an aminal.

If he is convicted, Cumpton is facing a possible sentence of up to three years in prison.