Man caught stealing mail while driving stolen car in Tulare County, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was driving a stolen car when he was caught stealing mail in California Hot Springs on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of Hotsprings Road and M-56 after someone reported seeing a man stealing mail.

Deputies later found the man, identified as 32-year-old James Edwards, in a car near Avenue and Road 232.

While investigating, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies figured out the car Edwards was driving was stolen, and he was currently on probation for previously stealing another vehicle.

During a search of the stolen car, deputies reportedly found several other stolen items.

Edwards was arrested by deputies and has since been booked at the South County Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com