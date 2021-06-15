Man caught stealing mail while driving stolen car in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was driving a stolen car when he was caught stealing mail in California Hot Springs on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of Hotsprings Road and M-56 after someone reported seeing a man stealing mail.

Deputies later found the man, identified as 32-year-old James Edwards, in a car near Avenue and Road 232.

While investigating, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies figured out the car Edwards was driving was stolen, and he was currently on probation for previously stealing another vehicle.

During a search of the stolen car, deputies reportedly found several other stolen items.

Edwards was arrested by deputies and has since been booked at the South County Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.