MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced police are looking for two people they say took a man’s car and personal items before fleeing Friday night.

Investigators say the victim told them he was sitting in his vehicle, texting, at Westfall and Parsons Avenues when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled up in front of him with two men inside. The men approached his car, armed with handguns, and ordered him to get out, according to the victim. Detectives say the suspects fled towards Highway 99 after also taking the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Officers say the victim was only able to describe the suspects as males wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact Merced Police Department’s non-emergency line at (209) 385-6912.