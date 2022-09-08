EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.

The victim told authorities one of the men brandished a gun and then they ordered him to get out of his car.

Deputies say he complied, and the men drove off in his car.

If you have any information on this case or have seen the stolen car, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.