PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A Porterville man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and participating in a criminal street gang, the Porterville Police Department says.

Just before 9:00 a.m. on July 10th officers responded to the Palm Tree Inn in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue for a report of an injured person.

Upon their arrival they say they found a man with a gunshot wound that entered his right shoulder and exited through his left. Additionally, officers say, the victim was bleeding from the head.

When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they determined he had died from his injuries.

After some extensive investigation, detectives say they believed 27-year-old Oscar Orosco Zavala of Porterville to be the person responsible for the victim’s death.

They say they were able to locate and arrest him at a home in the 100 block of North “F” Street in Porterville with the help of the SWAT team.

Investigators say he was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Tulare County Jail without bail.

Porterville police ask if anyone has any additional information on this case to contact them at 559-782-7400.