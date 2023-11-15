FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was bitten by a police K-9 after a pursuit in Fresno that ended in Sanger Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a domestic violence call when they saw the suspect around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Shaw and Cedar avenues and tried to make a traffic stop.

Police say the suspect took off and led officers on a chase that ended in the Sanger area near Butler and Academy avenues.

Investigators say the suspect was bitten by a police k-9 and was transported to a local hospital.