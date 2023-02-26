FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young child’s father physically attacked the man he believes shot his toddler Saturday night, and the suspect had been a welcomed guest in the family’s home, Fresno police say.

Officers say they were called to the 400 block of north San Pablo Avenue around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a three-year-old child who had been shot in the leg.

Fortunately, police say, the child’s wound didn’t appear to be life-threatening and he was transported by his mother to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect, 27-year-old Adam Arciega, is the person believed responsible for shooting the child. Officers say Arciega is the father’s friend, who was visiting the home at the time.

Detectives say the shot may have been fired accidentally, but nonetheless, they say the little boy’s father beat Arciega after the shooting, sending him to the hospital.

Arciega was taken into custody and was later arrested for several felony crimes, including suspicion of child endangerment, discharging a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.