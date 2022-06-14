FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a McDonald’s during a police pursuit, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Parlier Police Department say they were pursuing a known felon and asked deputies to assist them.

Deputies say they were able to spike the wheels of the suspect’s vehicle, but the vehicle continued moving.

The suspect’s vehicle then came to a stop at a rest stop near Merced Street and 10th Street in Fowler.

Deputies say the suspect fled toward the McDonald’s and barricaded himself inside the restaurant.

At one point, two women locked themselves inside the handicap bathroom but were able to get out safely, according to officials.

Officials say the suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested after he was shot with a pepper ball gun during the standoff.

This is a developing story.