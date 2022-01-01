Man barricaded inside Fresno home after threatening to hurt girlfriend and child, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A standoff between police and a domestic violence suspect is underway at a home in the Tower District on Saturday night.

Around 2:30 p.m., Fresno police officers were called out to a home near Dudley Avenue and Elizabeth Street after it was reported that a woman might be involved in a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend.

A short time later, officials say someone else had called 911 about a 22-year-old man at the home threatening to hurt his girlfriend and their 5-year-old child.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who reportedly told them that the man was possibly armed and had continued to threaten her over the phone.

Officers surrounded this home in Fresno’s Tower District during a standoff on Saturday night. (Photo: Serenity Kelly)

Officers have been negotiating with the suspect since around 4:30 p.m. after they say he barricaded himself inside of the home and refused to come outside. The victim, her child, and another person have been safely removed from the home.

Roads in the area have been shut down as officers continue negotiating with the suspect.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, but say he is wanted for felony domestic violence violations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.