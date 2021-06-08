Man attempts to rob Madera bank after being jailed for robbing Fresno bank just 5 days earlier, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who had been arrested and booked into jail for a bank robbery in Fresno on Thursday has been re-arrested Tuesday for attempting to rob another bank, this time in Madera according to investigators.

Officers responded to a Bank of America location on Tuesday regarding a robbery alarm. Investigators say Michael Salinas, 34, passed a note to the teller demanding money. The employee didn’t respond and Salinas fled the area. Officers pursued Salinas and eventually, the chase ended in Fresno where he was arrested by police.

Salinas was booked on charges of attempted robbery and evading, but police say this is the second time in the last seven days that Salinas has been caught trying to rob a Central Valley bank.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a robbery of the Chase Bank location at 3681 North Blackstone Avenue. Investigators say Salinas entered the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money from the register, and took the cash that the victim surrendered.

On Thursday at approximately 7:00 a.m. police arrested Salinas near Shaw and Blythe avenues in Fresno. Police say he confessed to the robbery and he was booked into Fresno County Jail.