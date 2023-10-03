COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a deputy with a volcanic rock while resisting arrest, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to a suspicious person being on the grounds of the Harris Ranch Feed Lot in Coalinga on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, a private security officer attempted to contact the man, identified as 29-year-old Jair Maldonado Gonzalez of Coalinga, but stopped after seeing the man’s erratic behavior.

Deputies say they went to contact Gonzalez in a nearby orchard and he ran from them. After a lengthy chase, deputies attempted to take him into custody, but he resisted and began swinging a volcanic rock in his hand.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say he was able to strike a deputy on the head, causing a laceration and a concussion. Deputies eventually handcuffed him. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and trespassing.

Deputies say the deputy struck in the incident went to the hospital and received stitches.