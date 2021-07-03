Man arrested with gun at Merced Summer Carnival, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for bringing a loaded firearm into the Merced Summer Carnival on Friday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say they arrested Trevor Thomas Jr., 21, for illegal possession of a loaded firearm in public.

Merced police responded to the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a large disturbance involving numerous people.

When arriving on scene, officials say officers were alerted of a person inside the event with a firearm.

The Merced Police Department says that, according to witnesses, Thomas revealed he had a gun after a fight broke out near the front entrance of the event.

Police say that Thomas was not directly connected to the original disturbance officers responded to.

According to officials, Merced police were able to make contact with Thomas and a search revealed that he had a 9mm semi-automatic firearm.

Police say the illegal firearm was seized as evidence and Thomas was arrested.

This incident occurred just two days after the carnival’s initial opening.

The Merced Police Department has asked anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Officer Chavez at (209) 385-6905 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.