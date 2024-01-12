VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after officers found him to be in possession of over $150,000 worth of stolen goods, the Visalia Police Department says.

Detectives served a search warrant on Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of West Dorothea Avenue, where they say they found 35-year-old Justin Shaw to have large quantities of stolen tools, paint, chemicals, and more.

The items are believed to have been taken from a Fresno distribution center.

Police say the amount of the recovered property filled a semi-truck trailer.

Shaw was arrested and booked in the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Investigators say they aren’t done looking into this case and ask if anyone has information that could help them, to please contact Detective Julie Peterson at (559)713-4101.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call (559) 713-4738.