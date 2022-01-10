Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing homeless man in Tower District to death, police say

Photo of Jesse Gonzalez provided by the Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say is responsible for the Dec. stabbing death of a homeless man has been arrested in Yuba City.

Detectives investigating a Dec. stabbing identified Jesse Gonzalez, 33, as the person responsible for stabbing Angel Cortez Flores, 27, to death.

Photo of Angel Cortez Flores provided by the Fresno Police Department

Police say Gonzalez is a member of an area motorcycle club and is a gang member, and that he attacked Flores for “no apparent reason.”

Investigators say Gonzalez left for Yuba City shortly after the homicide, where law enforcement agencies found and arrested him.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 at approximately 12:49 p.m., police responded to the area of Olive and Palm avenues in Fresno’s Tower District on a report of Flores lying on the ground surrounded by blood. Police say Flores was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Gonzalez was booked into Sutter County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Fresno, police say.