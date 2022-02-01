Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash with fire truck in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two firefighters were injured after a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing with a fire truck Monday night in Madera County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on Road 36 and Avenue 13.

CHP officers said Daniel P. Higgins, 57,  failed to stop prior to the limit line of the intersection with Road 36. 

Officials said traffic on Avenue 13 is controlled by a stop sign for eastbound and westbound traffic. 

CHP officers said as Higgins entered the intersection, he collided with a 2016 Spartan Fire Truck which was traveling southbound on Road 36.

As a result of the crash, Higgins sustained major injuries, was airlifted to a local hospital and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. 

The two firefighters were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and their condition is unknown, according to officials.

