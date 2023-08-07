HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 48-year-old man was arrested on an Amtrak train after allegedly having two loaded handguns with multiple high-capacity magazines and extra ammunition, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Hanford Police say they received a call from Amtrak Police on Thursday about a man identified as Erin Sutton on a train headed towards Hanford who was in possession of firearms. The train was due to arrive in Hanford at around 4:00 p.m.

Officials say Sutton boarded the train in Fresno and was headed to Bakersfield.

According to police, an anonymous tipster said Sutton was in possession of firearms and was possibly going to harm himself. Hanford Police worked with the Amtrak Police Department as well as staff to locate where on the train Sutton was.

They were able to locate him and Hanford Police Officers worked with train staff to get him into custody safely.

Police say a search of Sutton’s belongings revealed he had two loaded handguns with multiple high-capacity magazines and extra ammunition. Sutton was a convicted Felon who is banned from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

According to officials he also had a no bail warrant out of Los Angeles County. Sutton was booked into the Kings County Jail.