MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- More than a year after a pregnant teen was shot and killed along with her unborn baby girl, a man identified as the suspect has been arrested.

Police say Tatyanna Lopez was due in two weeks when she was shot and killed on April 18, 2021.

She and her boyfriend Angel LeGrand were shot while visiting friends at a home in Merced. Her boyfriend survived.

Investigators say they believe Lopez was not the intended target, and that the suspect may have been involved in a gang.

After the case had gone cold for more than a year, a tip led authorities to believe he was in Tijuana, Mexico.

“He quickly went on the run and we tried to track his movements,” says Lt. Joseph Perez with the Merced Police Department.

Dorado was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico, and brought to the Merced County Jail for two counts of murder, attempted murder, gang enhancements, and a probation violation.

Family members set up a Facebook age to remember Tatyanna and Ayanna.