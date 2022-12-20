FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno man arrested in Portland, Oregon has been arrested and brought back to Fresno for an alleged homicide in 2021, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say that on Friday, May 7, 2021, at about 2:00 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of East Inyo Avenue regarding a shot spotter activation. Also, an officer was flagged down on Divisadero and the Freeway 41 overpass who had a gunshot victim in their vehicle identified by police as 24-year-old Isaac Jackson.

Police say that Jackson had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS personnel administered lifesaving efforts to the victim but, Jackson was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators were able to determine that Jackson was shot at the E. Inyo Avenue address and was on his way to the hospital. Homicide detectives identified then-21-year-old Tywain Robinson as the alleged suspect in the case.

After the homicide unit completed its investigation, police say that an arrest warrant was made on October 17, by members of the regional extradition team. Robinson fought extradition to Fresno, but lost and was ultimately booked into the Fresno County Jail on December 16, 2022, for this homicide.