Man arrested in Porterville suspected of being involved in deaths of several horses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Delano man has been arrested suspected of being involved in the deaths of several horses in Porterville Thursday.

On Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Crime detectives were called to the 1700 block of Tyler Street in Porterville for a report of four dead yearling horses and a severely sick mule.

Once on scene, detectives observed there was not any water on the property for the animals.

Detectives learned 53-year-old Juan Vega Ponce of Delano had not checked on the animals in the last ten days and they ran out of water.

Ponce was on scene and later arrested for PC 597 animal cruelty and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.  

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Ellis or the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department via telephone at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com