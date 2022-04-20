UPDATE: This article has been modified to include a statement from Advance Peace Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Leonard Smith, one of 43 suspects arrested in “Operation No Fly Zone,” was part of Advance Peace, a non-profit organization that works to reduce gun violence and promote “community healing” according to court documents from Fresno County.

The arrest happened as part of the “No Fly Zone” operation by Fresno Police where over 40 people were arrested including Leonard Smith, 43.

Those documents say that Smith “who did unlawfully, and with malice aforethought conspire to murder rival gang members”. The documents also allege that Rafer Alston, who was also arrested in “No Fly Zone” told Smith that he had committed murder.

Court documents allege that Smith told Alston to delete test messages about the murder, told Alston to leave town, and told Alston he would keep law enforcement away.

Documents allege that on March 12, Smith asked Alston for a gun so he could “attack an unidentified individual giving Smith problems.”

Then on March 20, the complaint alleges Smith called Alston to talk about his plan to kill a rival gang member.

Advance Peace is a non-profit organization that will pay for education or life-skills training each month to incentivize staying out of trouble.

In a statement, officials from Advance Peace Fresno confirmed that Smith is an employee of the program.

“By the nature of the program, our Neighborhood Change Agents work with gang members to reduce cyclical and retaliatory gun violence,” said Aaron Foster, Program Manager for Advance Peace Fresno. “We are looking forward to a positive outcome.”

Smith pleaded not guilty in court during his arraignment on Tuesday.