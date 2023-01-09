MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of the possession and distribution of multiple files of child pornography, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Charles “Chuck” Harris, of Greeley Hill, was taken into custody following a series of tips generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which prompted three investigations, deputies say.

Members of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Central California and Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), executed the search warrants in Mariposa and Alameda Counties.

Charles was arrested on a Ramey warrant for possession of child pornography and booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility, according to officials.

“The safety and protection of children is one of the most important jobs we have, children need to know they are safe. I am extremely proud of the swift and professional job our detectives and partner agencies did, always working together so our communities are safer,” says Sheriff Jeremy Briese.