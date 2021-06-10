Man arrested in Kings County for sexual assault, deputies say

STRATFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County Sheriff Deputies arrested a man on Saturday morning for violating a criminal protective order and sexual assault.

At around 9:38 a.m. deputies met with a confidential victim at the Stratford Branch Library regarding an unwanted subject at the victim’s home.

The victim told deputies that the ex-boyfriend Mario Ramos Gonzales came to their house prior that day and in the evening sexually assaulted them and prevented them from leaving that night.

Going to the victim’s house violated Gonzales criminal protective order from a prior domestic violence issue.

The victim was able to make contact with the Kings County Sheriff’s Department after convincing Gonzales to let them go to the store that morning.

After reporting the incident deputies began to assist in the investigation and responded to the victim’s home in attempt to catch Gonzales, but he was no longer there.

Deputies then began looking around the city to find his whereabouts and learned that he had possibly been given a ride to the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle Gonzales had been picked up in and coordinated with the Tachi Palace Security to track him down.

Gonzales was taken into custody from the casino and booked into the Kings County Jail later that day where his bail was set at $175,000.