HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five-month-long investigation led to the arrest of a man Friday evening in Huron under suspicion of having sex with a minor, according to the Huron Police Department.

Police say July 30th, 2022, officers responded to an undisclosed location regarding threatening phone calls. During their investigation, police learned 20-year-old Ariel Ruiz of Salinas used social media accounts to talk and meet with minors ranging from 14 to 15 years of age.

Officers say they monitored Ruiz’s activity and obtained a Ramey Warrant for his arrest. On Friday at about 7:00 p.m., they found Ruiz near Myrtle and Los Angeles streets and took him into custody.

Authorities state Ruiz was arrested under suspicion of harmful matter of minor sent with sexual intent of known minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, cruelty to a child with possible injury, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and stalking. His bail is set at $95,00.

Because there could potentially be other victims, the Huron Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (559)945-2046.