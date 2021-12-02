Man arrested in Hanford for sexually assaulting 4 nieces, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in Hanford for sexually assaulting several of his nieces in November, according to Hanford police officials.

On April 1, 2021, Hanford police were dispatched to investigate a sexual assault incident that involved, “several young female family members.”

During the investigation, detectives say four young girls revealed to police that their uncle, Ramon Quezeda Lepez, 42, had been sexually assaulting them in Hanford and in the state of Washington, where their families would migrate to work from May to October, every year.

According to investigations, Lepez had been targeting his nieces when they were as young as 6-years-old. Police say Lepez had sexually assaulted the victims until “they were old enough to understand it was wrong and tell him to stop.”

Hanford police officials say the parents of his nieces confronted Lepez and said they were going to report these incidents to the police. Authorities say Lepez then fled to work with his brother in Minnesota.

On Nov. 24, officers received a phone call from one of the victim’s family members and told police Lepez was in Hanford attending his daughter’s 15th birthday party.

Police say they were able to locate Lepez and then transported him to the Hanford Police Department for questioning.

After questioning, police say Lepez was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for lewd or lascivious act with a minor child under 14 and oral copulation with another person who is under 14.