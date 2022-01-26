Man arrested in Fresno for fighting with deputies, causing four-car crash, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested a man from Los Angeles for two charges of “using violence against an officer,” and causing a four-car collision on Tuesday night, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Officials say on Tuesday night, three deputies were on a traffic stop together near Palm and Gettysburg avenues in Fresno.

Authorities say during this time, the driver of a Nissan Sentra, identified as Edward Steel, 38 of Los Angeles, made a wide turn at the intersection and almost hit two deputies standing at the edge of the street.

Deputies say Steel then fled the area and traveled east on Gettysburg Avenue, running multiple stop signs and reaching speeds around 80 mph. According to officials, two deputies then got into their patrol vehicles and began following Steel.

Authorities say, once the deputies reached Blackstone Avenue, they saw that Steel had, “caused a crash, resulting in a four-car collision.”

According to officials, the two deputies then approached Steel in the Nissan and “ordered” him to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies say Steel appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refused to exit the car. Because of this, officials say deputies then tried to physically remove Steel, but say he continued to refuse deputies.

Authorities say Steel then began pushing back on the deputies as they tried to remove him, and caused one of the deputies to fall to the ground and suffer a cut on the back of his head.

According to officials, Steel also tried to take another deputy’s baton from his duty belt. Deputies say citizens then jumped in and helped the deputy keep Steel on the ground until he could be placed in handcuffs.

Fresno County Sheriff Office officials say Steel was transported and booked into the Fresno County Jail for two charges of using violence against an officer. His bail is set at $30,000, according to authorities.