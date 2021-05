FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a man they say was shining a laser at one of their aircraft Thursday morning.

JThe CHP said the man was on the roof of a house near Cambridge and Marks avenues at 3:00am, shining a green laser at a CHP plane.

The Fresno Police and CHP found the man and quickly arrested him. The CHP said the man is now facing felony charges.