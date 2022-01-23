Man arrested in Fresno County for injuring police officer after crashing into patrol car, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for injuring a police officer after crashing into their patrol vehicle earlier this month, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Authorities say, Daniel Osuna Leon, 36 of Orange Cove, ran from Fowler Police Department officers when he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle on Jan. 10.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. and deputies say as officers attempted to catch Leon, he fled the scene. As Leon was fleeing, officials say he crashed his car into a responding Fowler Police officer’s patrol vehicle, “resulting in a serious leg injury.”

Deputies say the officer is currently recovering and remains off-duty.

As detectives investigated the incident, they were able to identify Leon as the suspect and issued an alert to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

According to deputies, MAGEC detectives were able to locate and arrest Leon on Saturday.

Officials say Leon was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, evading police and grand theft.

Authorities say while Leon was being arrested, detectives also uncovered evidence showing that he, “may be involved in other criminal activity.”

Anyone with information about Leon is asked to contact the sheriff’s dispatch center at (559) 600-3111.