FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing last week, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say 48-year-old Ismael Montes was stabbed during an altercation on Monday, June 6 near Merced and M streets.

Montes was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he died from his injuries on the following Thursday.

While investigating, homicide detectives say they were able to uncover surveillance footage that placed the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Manuel Espinoza, at the crime scene.

On Saturday, officers found Espinoza at a home in central Fresno and placed him under arrest.

Espinoza was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.

Investigators say Espinoza was previously arrested in 1987 for the death of a 37-year-old man.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2449 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.