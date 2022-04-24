TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located a South Valley shooting suspect in San Bernardino County.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Avenue 188 in Strathmore. When they arrived they found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man, Pedro Antonio Lopez, 34, died at an area hospital. The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Homicide detectives say they identified John Maduena, 29 of the Lindsay-Strathmore area, as the suspect and were able to track him to a motel in the California town of Ontario. He was taken into custody, with the assistance of Ontario police and deputies from the US Marshals Service.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.