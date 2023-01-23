FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect, as Peter Vasquez. Later that evening, officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Letts Avenue regarding a prowler, who was later identified as Vasquez.

According to police, Vasquez circled around the house and broke into the backyard. Once in the backyard, Vasquez was allegedly peeping into bedroom windows. The homeowner confronted Vasquez and was able to detain Vasquez until officers arrived and took him into custody

Vasquez was booked into the Kings County Jail for entering an occupied dwelling and exposing himself. Vasquez’s bail was set at $20,000.