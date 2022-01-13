Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 4 by Tower Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured four people in Tower District on Sunday, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Police say detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit and the group’s Tactical team arrested Carlos Reynoso, 23, for shooting four people in Tower District.

Around 1:00 a.m., police responded to Detention Billiards on Olive Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they found three men and one woman who had been shot in front of the pool hall.

Upon further investigation, officials say detectives learned that Reynoso was on Olive Avenue, west of North Yosemite Avenue when a “verbal disturbance” occurred between two groups of people.

During the disturbance, police say Reynoso was armed with a handgun and shot two at a man and a woman. According to officers, two people were struck and suffering from gunshot wounds, while another two were “grazed by the gunfire.”

Authorities say each victim suffered from non-life-threatening wounds and Reynoso fled from the area after the incident occurred.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say they were able to determine Reynoso was the suspect after investigating the scene.

According to police, Reynoso was located by detectives on Wednesday in the area of Elizabeth and North College avenues. Officials say a search warrant was served and more evidence relating to the shooting was found.

Reynoso was booked into the Fresno County Jail for charges related to the shooting and illegal possession of a firearm, authorities say.