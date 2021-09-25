Man arrested in connection to Downtown Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in downtown Fresno that left one dead on Tuesday, according to Fresno police officials.

Officers say Edward Lemos, 44, was arrested near Dakota and Peach avenues on Friday after being identified by homicide detectives as the person responsible for the death of victim Ralph Rivas, 36.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Franklin Avenue regarding a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they located Rivas suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.

According to officials, police and medical personnel performed lifesaving efforts on scene before Rivas was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still searching for Lemos’ vehicle which is pictured above. (Photo courtesy: Fresno Police Department)

Police say Rivas and Lemos had a brief encounter before the shooting happened and that Lemos shot Rivas for no apparent reason.

Investigators say they are still searching for Lemos’ vehicle which is described as a white 2003 GMC Envoy with a black luggage rack. According to police, the license plate on the vehicle is a California plate that reads 5DTA687.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department or Homicide Detectives Loren Kasten at (559) 621-2443 and Mark Yee at (559) 621-2407.