Man arrested in connection to 6 residential burglaries in Lemoore, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to six burglaries at a Lemoore apartment complex on Tuesday, according to Lemoore Police Department officials.

According to police, between Jan. 13 and Jan. 17, officers responded to six separate residential burglaries at the Cinnamon Villa Apartment Complex on Cinnamon Drive in Lemoore.

Investigators say during each of the burglaries the suspect gained entrance into the apartments by, “kicking in the front door or entering through an unlocked window,” and that the incidents varied in time ranging between the early morning hours or mid-day.

Police say during three of the burglaries, the suspect gained access into the home while people were sleeping inside the residence.

During one of the six burglaries, officials say the suspect went inside the victim’s home, took their car keys and stole their vehicle from outside their residence.

On Jan. 15, investigators say a Lemoore Police Department officer saw a man climbing out the front window of one of the apartments.

According to police, the officer believed, “the suspect had possibly just burglarized the residence,” and attempted to stop him, but officials say the suspect fled on foot and was able to avoid being captured.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify Arthur Harris, 21 of Lemoore, as the suspect in connection to the six burglaries.

Authorities say on Tuesday, Lemoore Police Department officers worked alongside the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and were able to arrest Harris, who was still in possession of the previously stolen vehicle.

According to officials, Harris was booked into the Kings County Jail for charges of burglary, unlawful use of an access card, auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and financial abuse of an elder. Police say his bail was set at $225,000.

Investigators say Miracle Mitchell, 20 of Lemoore, was with Harris at the time of his arrest and was also arrested by police. According to authorities, she was booked into the Kings County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and has a bail set at $10,000.