Man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal shooting that left one dead in December on Thursday, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

On Dec, 26 around 11:25 p.m., police responded to the area of Hedges and Rabe avenues for reports of a man lying unresponsive in the intersection.

When officers arrived on scene, they located Adam Contreras, 24 of Fresno, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. According to police, Contreras was pronounced dead on scene due to his injuries.

Fresno Police Department officials say throughout the investigation they were able to identify Abel Pena, 30 of Fresno, as the suspect responsible for Contreras’s death.

On Jan. 12, officers say Pena was stopped by a southeast policing district officer during a routine bicycle stop when he was found with a loaded firearm. Authorities say Pena is a “documented Lewis Street Bulldog gang member,” and was arrested and booked in the Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.

On Jan. 14, police say Pena was also charged for the death of Contreras.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.