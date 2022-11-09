CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and colliding with a power pole Tuesday night, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. they were dispatched to the area of Clubhouse Drive and Avenue 26 for a collision into a power pole.

When they arrived, officers say power was out to the areas of Greenhill’s Estates and much of the business in the area.

Officers say they found an F-350 Ford truck on the side of the road that had collided with a power pole in front of Clubhouse Drive.

After moving the driver, identified by police as Joseph Pennison, to a safe place officers say they discovered Pennison appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Pennison was later booked into Madera County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.