AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 51-year-old man was arrested in Avenal after a man was shot and killed Saturday, according to the Avenal Police Department.

Police say around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Central Avenue just north of Dome Street for a report of a man in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Rudy Moralez.

Moralez was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the Kings County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Dome Street on Tuesday.

During the search warrant, officials say Jose Valadez, Jr. was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, a handgun and ammunition were located.

The investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 852-4657.