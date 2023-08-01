FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man who they say is responsible for the June shooting death of 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad, as well as wounding a woman in southwest Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, at around 7:20 a.m. on June 8, officers responded to the intersection of Lorena and Geneva avenues for a ShotSpotter activation, which showed that 12 rounds had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived they found two shooting victims at the scene. Police say one of the victims, 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad, was shot and killed.

Photo of 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad provided by the Fresno Police Department.

According to investigators the second shooting victim, a 57-year-old woman, survived and continues to recover from her injuries.

Detectives later identified 27-year-old Malik Nichols as the person allegedly responsible for the shooting.

Suspect photo of 27-year-old Malik Nichols provided by the Fresno Police Department.

According to detectives, Nichols is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and is an active gang member. He is currently in Fresno County Jail for an unrelated shooting, officials say.

On July 31, Nichols was additionally charged with the shooting death of Muhammad and the shooting of the female victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.