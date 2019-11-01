Man arrested for the 2008 murder of his 6-week-old daughter

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the 2008 death of a 6-week-old girl. The baby’s father, 32-year-old Jose David Cerna, has been booked into Fresno County Jail for murder and child endangerment.

Cerna was arrested in his Long Beach home on Wednesday and transported back to Fresno County.

“This was a 6-week-old child who never had a chance at life,” said Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian.

In June 2008, Kingsburg Police Department received a call to the 1100 block of Lewis Street about a 6-week-old child who had suffered blunt force trauma to her head. The baby was transported to the hospital and died the next day.

The prime suspect in the investigation was the baby’s father, Cerna. Chief Dadian said there was an investigation but charges were never filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

When he became Chief, Dadian reopened the case. Witnesses were reinterviewed, trauma experts were hired, and new detectives were brought in.

“I knew immediately that we were going to work this case and we were going to take it to a proper conclusion and that innocent baby girl was going to get some justice.”

Over a decade later, a Fresno County Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Cerna’s arrest. He was located and taken to Fresno County Jail.

“I couldn’t believe it because all these years,” said Lewis Street resident Alberto Vela. “I am glad that they caught him because he is not supposed to get away with anything.”

Cerna’s bail was set at $1.5 million.

