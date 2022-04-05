MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of robbing several businesses earlier this year was arrested over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Sunday, officers say they were able to track down and arrest 39-year-old Demetrius Lavelle Rogers in Stockton.

Officials say Rogers had been on the run for nearly two months after robbing two 7-Elevens, two gas station convenience stores, and a smoke shop between January and February of 2020 in Merced.

During the robberies, officers say Rodgers walked into the stores and demanded cash from the employees while another man, later identified as 54-year-old Leonard Vernon Paige, served as his lookout and getaway driver. Paige was arrested by detectives on Sunday for his alleged participation in the robberies.

After being arrested in Stockton, Rodgers was transferred to the Merced County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.