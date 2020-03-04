Man arrested for stealing dump truck while on drugs, deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for a parking dump truck inside a shop while on drugs, deputies say.

Authorities say they responded to Myers Well Drilling on 2nd Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. for a suspicious person in a dump truck at their business.

Employees at the business told police that while they were warming up their equipment, an individual pulled inside their shop in a 2015 Mack dump truck.

The employees approached the individual to ask him why he drove into their shop and noticed he was acting strange and twitching so they backed away from the truck, according to authorities.

Police say the employees called the company listed on the door of the dump truck and were advised by the owner that the truck was stolen on Friday.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old, Luis Monroy.

Deputies say they found Monroy to be in possession of drugs and determined him to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Monroy told Deputies a subject gave him the truck for free and he drove the truck into the shop because he saw other trucks inside.

Deputies later determined the owner of the dump truck had left a key in a hidden box underneath the truck and it is believed that is how the truck was stolen.

Monroy was booked into the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle, under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a drug.

The California Highway Patrol says the dump truck was valued at more than $100,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.