Man arrested for stalking after officers find tracking device on vehicle in Porterville, police say

Local News

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for stalking after an investigation revealed he placed a tracking device on a victim’s car, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Saturday around 1:00 a.m., police responded to a stalking report on the 700 block of South Plano Street in Porterville. Officers say that while they were responding to the call, the victim saw the suspect, Edward Ramirez, was nearby and got the attention of a passing Tulare County Sheriff Deputy. According to police, Ramirez fled the scene shortly after.

During the investigation, officers say they found a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle and determined that Ramirez was on parole at the time.

Officers were able to locate Ramirez in the area of Main Street and Vandalia Avenue and arrest him.

