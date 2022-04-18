STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he walked onto a high school campus and stabbed a student to death on Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Around 11:00 a.m., officers were called out to Stagg Highschool on Brookside Road after it was reported that a 15-year-old girl had been stabbed while on campus.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say she later died from her injuries.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Anthony Gray, after he was detained by a staff member at the school.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Gray had parked his car in the front parking lot of the school before getting out and walking over to the student.

Officers say Gray then pulled out some type of sharp weapon and stabbed the student at least one time.

Gray was arrested at the school and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a murder charge.

The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation, but officers say they believe the stabbing was a random act.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.