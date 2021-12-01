Man arrested for stabbing driver during road rage incident in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed a driver during a road rage incident in Merced on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 59 and Santa Fe Drive after it was reported that a man had been stabbed. Moments later, police say someone else called 9-1-1 to report they had heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, officials say they found five bullet casings in the roadway, but everyone involved in the incident had already left the area.

While searching for evidence, officers say they received another call about a man who was brought into a local hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned there had been a confrontation between the suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Castillo, and the victim at the intersection.

At some point during the argument, police say Castillo pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

Following the stabbing, police say a witness saw the suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Castillo, driving away from the area and decided to follow him until officers could arrive and detain him at 18th and V streets.

Authorities say the victim then grabbed a firearm from his vehicle and opened fire on Castillo.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail, according to officials.